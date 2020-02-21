Jurassic World 3 will have baby dinosaurs, reveal

Share it:

The third installment of the movie Jurassic World, whose premiere is seen in cinemas around the world by June 2021, will have baby dinosaurs in its history, they make known through social networks.

Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World 3, publishes on his official Twitter account a tender photograph of a baby dinosaur from the spice Nasutocertops, a herbivorous dinosaur, and with it perhaps implies that Baby Yoda will no longer appear on the tape.

Trevorrow's publication is only a small preview that gives respect to the filming of Jurassic World 3, which can be seen in mid-2021.









In the previous films and Jurassic World, baby dinosaurs have appeared emerging from their eggshells, and perhaps a large part of the plot of the third part revolves around them.









And as it has also been released, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haz and Jeff are part of the new film.