Jurassic World 3 will bring back two characters from the first installment of the reboot

Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, whom we saw for the first time in the first installment of Jurassic World in 2015, have sasaplanded to repeat their roles for the third installment of this new trilogy.

According to the THR website, Johnson and Sy will join Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda in this latest installment. In addition, they will also join the original cast members of Jurassic Park who return, like Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

The last time we saw Lowery Crythers (Jake Johnson) and Barry Sembene (Omar Sy), they were evacuating the island after the disastrous events of Jurassic World. Cruthers was a "sardonic control room operator" for Jurassic Park theme island while Sembene was a velociraptor trainer and colleague of Owen Grady of Chris Pratt.

Johnson was co-star in Fox's New Girl and also voiced Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Sy starred in The Intouchables and has lent his voice to films like Transformers: The Last Knight.

Jurassic World 3, which is said to be more like the original Jurassic Park than the previous two films, will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, first director who had Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker before it went to J. J. Abrams.

This new Jurassic World movie will be released in theaters on June 11, 2021. As we told you some time ago, the filming of this installment would begin this February.

What will the third installment of the new Jurassic trilogy bring us? Its creators are preparing a trip to nostalgia with actors belonging to the first series of Jurassic Park, so we can assume a closure that calls directly to the nostalgia of fans of the franchise.