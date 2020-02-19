'Jurassic World 3' signs an actress of 'Altered Carbon'

Share it:

The 'Jurassic Park' franchise will come alive once again with 'Jurassic World 3' next year. While Colin Trevorrow has been presenting us with animatronic babies of dinosaurs lately on social networks, now it seems that his cast has a new member just out of Netflix. As reported by Deadline, the protagonist of 'Altered Carbon', Dichen Lachman, has joined the casting In a role still unknown.

Lachman joins the stars of the franchise Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in this new movie, in which we will also have the original members of 'Jurassic Park', Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern. Lachman is known in fandom circles in his own right, since he has previously starred in 'Dollhouse', 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' and 'Los 100', among others, the comedy still pending release 'Bad Therapy' with Alicia Silverstone and Haley Joel Osment.

The details of the plot of this third installment for now are kept absolutely secret, but we must remember that the last sequel presented us with a completely new world in which dinosaurs end up mixing with humans. Trevorrow already gave us an idea of ​​what we could expect in the short film 'Battle at Big Rock', whose plot happened after the dinosaurs were released. B.D. Wong, Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise They complete the cast of 'Jurassic World 3', which will hit theaters next June 11, 2021.