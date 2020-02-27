Jurassic World 3, Shooting Image

Share it:

‘Jurassic Park (Jurassic Park)’(1993) is insurmountable, you know it, we know it and know it until Steven Spielberg, which is still said to have directed much of ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’(1997) by phone. On the other hand, and despite the break after ‘Jurassic Park III’(Joe Johnston, 2001), is not a franchise that deserves to be abandoned to its fate, as nobody would do with a theme park of genetic miracles that eat (too many) people.

The records of ‘Jurassic World’(Colin Trevorrow, 2015) showed that the people wanted dinos and the expertise of J.A. Bayonne in 'Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’(2018) that you could still do something entertaining with them. Will the viewer still hungry for ‘Jurassic World 3’? The truth is that only with this photo of the clapperboard during the first day of filming we are already drooling.

"Day one"points Colin Trevorrow, the director who returns to the franchise after his fruitless experience in the universe Star wars.

Thanks to the clapperboard we also discovered that the film's title, at least for now, is ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, A production with which Universal has wanted to go for sure and, before thinking about letting the saga rest for a season, they will give fans a reunion with which we have been dreaming since everything changed in 93: Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant Y Ellie sattler they will face a handful of dinosaurs again.

And as much as Chris Pratt Y Bryce Dallas Howard return to acting as protagonists, Laura Dern, Sam Neill Y Jeff Goldblum they are the ones who are going to monopolize almost all the news from here to the premiere of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’The now distant June 11, 2021.