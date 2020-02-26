Jurassic World 3 reveals its full title

Share it:

The filming of Jurassic World 3 has begun and its director, Colin Trevorrow, has taken the opportunity to announce that the film will be called Jurassic World: Dominion, as can be seen in the clapperboard shown in the first picture taken during the shoot.

The premiere date of the film has been located on June 11, 2021, at which time the 28th anniversary of Jurassic Park will be celebrated, the film that started this saga that now goes for its sixth installment.

At the moment we have no details about the plot. It has only been confirmed that in this sequel we will not see hybrid dinosaurs and everything indicates that now these creatures will roam around the world after seeing how the previous story ended.

Last September Trevorrow premiered a short as a prologue in which it showed how the events of the second film in the saga have affected the world and how humans are living with dinosaurs in their society.

The film will be a kind of meeting of the stars of the franchise, as Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, the three main stars of the original film will be back. Along with them will also appear Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard along with Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who were part of the first Jurassic World but did not appear in the sequel. The stars of the sequel Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda will also be here.

Chris Pratt recently compared this movie with Avengers: Endgame me for the number of stars he will gather and the collection of iconic characters within the same saga that are going to meet in a final story.

The director has promised to share many more photos of the shooting on his Instagram profile.