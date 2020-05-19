Jurassic Park was wrong about the behavior of the raptors according to scientists

Share it:

New research on velociraptor fossils indicates that birds of prey hunt alone rather than in coordinated groups, making fictional film depictions of smart species in the Jurassic Park and Franchise franchises. Jurassic World is a little less precise, scientists say.

Popular Mechanics reports that a team of researchers conducted stable isotope analyzes of the chemical composition of the teeth of fossilized birds of prey, especially deinonychus antirrhopus. Their findings revealed a disparity between the eating habits of young and mature birds of prey and, therefore, their hunting behavior.

The article published in the expert journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology documented that, under the microscope, the smallest and largest teeth did not have the same levels of carbon isotopes, suggesting dietary diversity between the two groups that it generally would not be found in animals that hunted in herds. It should be noted that this type of diet transition is similar to the pattern found in Cretaceous crocodiles.

“This is what we would expect from an animal where parents do not provide food for their young,” said Dr. Frederickson, the lead author. “We also see the same pattern in birds of prey, where smaller teeth and large teeth do not have the same average carbon isotope values, indicating that they were eating different foods. This means that adults were not feeding the young, so we think Jurassic Park was wrong about the behavior of raptors. “.

Speaking equally of Jurassic Park / World but changing the subject, remember that the next film (Jurassic World: Dominion) is currently in production completely paralyzed due to the coronavirus crisis.

