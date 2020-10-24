Junji Ito: the master of horror presents the story Billions Alone with a nice video

Junji Ito, one of the most established mangaka in terms of horror stories, has returned to be talked about after having published, in collaboration with VizMedia, a nice presentation video of Billions Alone, the story contained in his latest work, Venus in The Blind Spot.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, published by the official Viz account, it is Ito himself who introduces viewers to a first and quick look at the story in question, which has as its main subject a series of disturbing murders and massacres in which the victims are found tied together, and to introduce him Ito shows himself sewing two teddy bears together.

Next, the tables on the first pages of Billions Alone appear, in which we see a class meeting, during which some students discuss the fact that this series of murders is happening closer and closer to the area in which they are. Ito is famous for dealing with such issues in a unique way, very particular, which create a perfect combination with his style of drawing, characterized by games of perspective, symbolism and a great care for shading and details.

Recall that Junji Ito recently talked about his work in an interview, and we leave you at the origin of his creative streak.