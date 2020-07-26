Junji Ito: the horror master reveals that he wants to work with Stephen King

Share it:

Junji Ito he is an author who is always on top of Japan. For years now he has been terrorizing the market with his manga, always in horror and psychological hues. A few months ago he focused on the publication of La Zona Fantasma on the LINE app, tackling horror in a different way than usual and with a different point of view.

What would happen if this point of view was strengthened thanks to the collaboration with another great author of the thriller and who also worked on some horror-colored novels? If Junji Ito's interest were to materialize, it could bring fans something elaborate with the well-known author Stephen King.

During Comic Con 2020, which was held in virtual mode due to the pandemic that also hit the United States of America heavily, there was an interview with Junji Ito. The creator of Uzumaki and Tomie has expressed the will of collaborate with Stephen King, the writer who has distinguished himself for a myriad of novels.

Would you like to read a manga written by King and drawn by Ito? Unfortunately fans of the American writer have had to abandon the dream of seeing the TV series of La Torre Nera, canceled by Amazon. We hope that Ito's dream will not shatter in this way.