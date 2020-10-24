Junji Ito: The famous artist talks about cats and his works in an unpublished interview

The interviews with Junji Ito continue: after talking about his creative process, the famous Japanese mangaka master dell’horror revealed some background about some of his most successful works.

Despite this, the interview, granted to the microphones of Anime News Network, concerns one of his latest manga entitled “Junji Ito’s Cat Diary: Yon & Mu“, in which he recounted his experience during the first months of living with what will later become his wife and his cats. As a first question, the interviewer asks if after all these years Junji Ito has other cats or pets: “Since Yon and Mu passed away, we have two more cats. When they are hungry they come to my bedroom door and try to open it, making a lot of noise. I also had beetles as pets, and right now my daughter has a lucanid she found around the house. My wife, on the other hand, has four lizards“.

Furthermore Junji Ito also discussed the numerous symbols that appear in his works and in particular said something about spiral, to the center of the manga “Uzumaki“, here is his comment:”A spiral in water has the ability to bring things deep down to the surface, and I think there is something scary about that. Also, the center of a spiral can only lead lower, and I think the concept of infinity is very disturbing“.

We also point out that Frankestein, the famous manga by Junji Ito, is finally available in Italy.