Junji Ito: the author's works receive a literary transposition

June 30, 2020
We all know Junji Ito for the profound insanity of his stories, whose guiding thread is to destabilize the reader through a macabre and oppressive style. Some of his stories will receive a literary transposition aimed at a child target.

Twitter user OtakuCalendarJP was one of the first sources to share the news, specifying that the adaptation will concern the short stories "The Long Dream" and "My Dear Ancestors". From the first images, visible at the bottom of the article, it is possible to get an idea on the graphic presentation of these stories; the text seems to constitute the predominant part, with one of the author's tables relating to the original work.

It is certainly an interesting and courageous operation, especially when one thinks that horror literature for children has been a harbinger of great successes – Piccoli Chividi is a striking example. R.L. Stine has conquered generations of readers through an accessible and frightening style at the right point.

Junji Ito is a different author and, despite his style, he embraces a range of users still too limited, lately his only approach to the genre has come from the parts of Hollywood.

In fact, a live-action series of Tomie is in production, while on the animated front Production I.G. she is busy with the adaptation of Uzumaki, one of the author's princely works.

Junji Ito confirms: Uzumaki's adaptation will depart from the paper material. Tomie, the protagonist of Junji Ito's manga, comes to life in a terrifying cosplay.

