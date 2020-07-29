Entertainment

Junji Ito tells in an interview the origin of his crazy creative streak

July 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
During Comic-Con 2020, Junji Ito he allowed himself to Viz Media's microphones, telling of the creative process that led him to print his horrific minks on paper. The master of horror, when asked about the origin of his crazy ideas, replied that "he does not have the faintest idea of ​​their origin".

However, Ito talked about how, from an early age, he had a great passion for the horror genre. Ever since he was a child he ventured into the creation of stories that mixed the worldly and supernatural component, clarifying however that his commitment was mainly "personal", wanting first of all to create "worlds for himself".

In short, it was foreseeable that the master would not hide any magic recipe behind his disturbing creative vein. And this is precisely the strength of his works, unique in their composition and not comparable to any other production of their kind.

The author is currently working on a new weekly series, entitled "The Phantom Zone". Ito's artistic genius was also spotted by a certain Hideo Kojima, who invited the author to participate in the development of a horror title. There is still nothing official, as Ito himself specified, however there is a good chance that the their relationship of esteem may lead to a collaboration in the future.

Junji Ito: the horror master reveals that he wants to work with Stephen King. In the near future, Junji Ito's works will receive a literary transposition.

