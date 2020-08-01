Entertainment

Junji Ito reveals the genre, outside of horror, which he would like to approach

July 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
Junji Ito he is best known for his horror-themed works, but in the past the author has applied his own style to other genres as well. On the occasion of Comic-Con 2020, he confided to Viz Media's microphones that, if he had the chance, he would approach the Romantic Comedy.

It is certainly curious that, an author capable of impressing lysergic and harrowing visions on paper, has the pleasure of deepening a radically different type of story. However, this curious inclination of the author is also identifiable in his first horror stories, permeated by a strong romantic connotation.

And more general – the theme of love in its stories is a constant – Tomie is a clear example of this, facing it in its most perverse and weary shades. About the work in question, a television transposition has recently been announced.

Alexandre Aja will be in charge of the series, known for having worked on feature films such as "Le Collien have eyes" and "High Voltage". As for the script, it will be edited by the writer David Leslie Johnson, of whom we remember "The Conjuring" and "Aquaman". The series will make an appearance on the Quibi catalog and, at the moment, no official release date has been announced.

Junji Ito tells in an interview the origin of his crazy creative streak. Junji Ito has said that he wants to work together with another horror genius, a certain Stephen King.

