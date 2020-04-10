Junior Firpo: "It has not been an easy few months for me"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The player of the FC Barcelona, Junior Firpo, He acknowledged that it has not been an easy few months for him since he joined the Barça club because "all changes cost a little" and highlighted his good relationship with Quique Setién, the coach who gave him the opportunity to debut in the First Division with Real Betis Balompié.

"There was a small injury that slowed me down, but I always try to see everything in a positive way. I came to a new club, very big … and I'm in the necessary adaptation period. I want to be able to prove the player that I am, "Junior said in statements to the club's media.

Despite the adaptation, he wanted to make it clear that he is happy with the atmosphere in the dressing room: "I feel comfortable at FC Barcelona, ​​there is a healthy locker room with very good players. IThey try to make the locker room atmosphere always good ", added Junior, who highlighted Ansu Fati and Wague, despite leaving in January, as two of his best companions. "We have had a lot of affinity. I like the same things as Ansu, we really like dancing and we've created a lot of affinity both on and off the field ", he claimed.

Asked for His trainer, the U-21 international winger had no doubts. "With Setién I have a relationship well, he was my first coach, the first to trust me in the elite. He raised me from the subsidiary and gave me that confidence. Fate has crossed us here in Barcelona, ​​but he remains the same as at Betis ".

Regarding the difficult situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has declared that he performs the same routine every day with schedules, training and time to enjoy the family. "It is different from what we are used to but it is what we have to do, stay home. Surely if we pay attention soon this will end. Of course, the mobile camera is going to explode, "he joked.

But even if the training does not stop, it is very difficult to achieve the same level as that of the competition: "it is different to train at home, you don't have the same space as in the field ". Soccer is a team sport and training at home is very different from what is reality, "he concluded.