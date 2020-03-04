Junior Firpo comes up with accusations that claimed he had been injured in a go-kart race

Junior Firpo has decided to use their social networks to deny that the injury he had in his left hand had something to do with a go-kart race as they had stated in some media.

The former Real Betis side played against Eibar and Naples with a wrist strap that evidenced that he had suffered some ailment and this Wednesday has clarified that it was only due to a fall in a training.

"There are no erosions or abrasions, just a bad fall in a training like other times. I believe that there are many topics to talk about in the world of sports to invent such a thing"he commented.