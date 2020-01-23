Junior Cally, who is the rapper of the controversy in Sanremo who has something in common with Beyoncé

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

I don't know if you noticed, but there is fresh air of controversy which comes directly from Sanremo 2020. Partly because it is tradition, partly because of Amadeus' words, partly because one of the big singers in the race ready to go on stage: Junior Cally. The rapper, Roman and born in 1991, is currently facing accusations of sexism is misogyny related to his songs. Or rather, the attention has focused on the text of Witch, a song released in 2017 and associated with a video in which there is a passage with a woman tied to the chair and him, with his face covered by a gas mask signed Louis Vuitton, who stands at his feet in a vaguely threatening attitude. Now, before delving into the story, we would like to emphasize that a music video clip is one thing, real life is another. We anticipate that some are demanding that it be excluded from the competition, where it is expected to lead No thanks, a passage with a strongly political and anti-populist text. We think it is worth knowing him, before getting an idea at risk of prejudice.

Junior Cally who is the rapper …

… who has a connection with Beyoncé (indeed, Kelly Rowland)

As happens every time a discussion triggers winds of curiosity, Google becomes the refuge in which to hook information that had not yet reached the ear. Type: but who is Junior Cally? Antonio Signore is at the registry office, he is 28 years old and in a short time he managed, with two album assets, to assert itself on the rap scene, complete with a mask that covered his face for a certain period. His stage name, where 'Cally' reads 'Kelly', has a lateral connection with Beyoncé: he chose it for his teenage love for the song Dilemma by Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland, who was Queen Bey's companion in the Destiny's Child days. Here you can find the video of the song, if I had never heard it. You are warned, addictive.

But let's get to the career of Junior Cally who in a few years is taking him to the stage of Sanremo 2020. In 2018 he released the album Ci go inside and in 2019 Wanted. His works have been anticipated by single who attracted the spotlight on him. First there was Magicabula, which to date has more than 11 million views on Youtube, followed by Bulldozer. The last single released was cigarette, which is a love story, at times heartbreaking, not too well finished:

And we touch our wounds, yes, like after a crash

That you only hear a bang and don't understand what you've done to yourself

Miss you like air after two packs

Living with doubt, like when you bet

In November 2019, the book inspired by his biography, Prince. It is better to be feared than loved. In this and many interviews Junior Cally explained why she always decided to show up with her face covered by one antigas mask, which is often also branded. In the back cover description you find this:

"He has grown insecure, with an anger to lift the world. Junior Cally does not doubt, he knows he will make it. Antonio suffers the judgment of the people of his small town, Focene, who marginalizes him, despises him, considers him a failure. Junior Cally, despite being caged behind the mask, is free. Antonio is afraid of the monsters inside him. Junior Cally is lucid. He has natural superpowers. He does not drink and does not smoke. He has no feelings, no emotions, he does not love. He is a punk cyborg, perfect and therefore frightening. Antonio is the creator, Junior Cally a work that comes to life, a demon that becomes strong and breaks the chains of both. Until the final reunion, from two one, the mask that falls ".

On several occasions Junior Cally, see under the heading "a boy who only had dust and went to take the sky", told his artistic choices. The mask helped him to separate the rapper from the person so that he was not personally attacked or judged for his music. However, it was a tool that did not allow him to come into direct contact with his audience. Also by the way, a few years ago Junior Cally had canceled his tracks to win a bet with himself. His goal was to see people who didn't believe he could be a professional rapper, listen to his music, without knowing who was behind it.

In the video of the single Everyone with me, released in September 2019 and which anticipated the second album, Junior Cally has definitively removed it, showing itself with its true face and triggering many reactions from the fans. The lyrics of the song immediately anticipate the news. Among the Youtube commentators there are also those who, in the nostalgic phase, offered new ideas of style "However, in my opinion, you should make a half face mask so as to also remember Junior Cally with the mask".

From the beginning Junior Cally has collaborated with some of the most influential names on the urban scene: 2nd Roof (Guè Pequeno, Maruego), Bosca (Fabri Fibra, Ghemon, Dargen D'amico) and Andry The Hitmaker (Sfera Ebbasta, Capo Plaza) .

Junior Cally and Strega, the lyrics of the song at the center of the controversy

Like all rappers and trappers, let it be said, the Junior Cally lyrics range by theme: we are in the scene of Sfera Ebbasta, Capo Plaza, Dark Polo Gang. If in Magicabula there are those who flee the chaff quickly Everyone with me there is the existential crisis that leads to the turning point and in Wannabe dissing with those who only think about views. In Dedicationfor example, there is a bit of its history, between alcohol and a life of gimmicks. What, specifically, ended up under accusation on the occasion of Sanremo 2020 and the text by Witch, who has been attacked from several fronts, by Salvini to the president of RAI Marcello Foa, for the image that he returns of the woman in one (a) phrase present in the song:

Her name is Gioia

she dances half naked, then she gives it to you

It's called Gioia because it's a slut

I killed her, I tore her bag

I covered the mask

There song Witch (where the 'witch' is Junior Cally, "I'm the witch who does") revolves around something else: dissing with other rappers and people who judge.

We contacted the press office to have a statement from Junior Cally regarding the controversy over Sanremo 2020: they responded "at the moment we are not making any statements".