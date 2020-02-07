Junior Cally and his girlfriend Valentina Dallari, when love makes all the masks fall (also in Sanremo)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Never as in the case of Junior Cally is Valentina Dallari, officially engaged since October 2019, it can be said that thelove that unites them is their lifeline thanks to which they have been able to overcome the most difficult and dark moments. Junior Cally he is certainly the most discussed, talked about and controversial singer of this Sanremo 2020; his song No thanks, political text, was preceded by a very long series of controversies caused by some sexist phrases written by the rapper himself in his old song dating back to 2017 and entitled Witch.

A real media ruckus that overwhelmed Antonio Signore, which is the real name of Cally, to whom not only the musical world was contested but also the look, characterized by the now famous mask gas that completely covers his face (but that he has finally left at home on the occasion of his participation in Sanremo). If the 'bad boy' part last year fell to Achille Lauro, now become the new idol of the masses along with his song I do not care, here today the role of the 'villain of the Festival' seems to have fallen to Junior.

Junior Cally and Valentina Dallari

This for the Roman rapper is certainly not one of the simplest moments of his career, but if from a working point of view things have become decidedly complex, then love instead seems to have gone well and with the wind in the stern. For a few months now Cally has been happily fiance with Valentina Dallari, influencer with more than 1 million followers on Instagram, djas well as one of the ex troniste of Men and women more discussed than ever. Irreverent, rebellious and a little rock soul, damned sincere and not inclined to conform to the mass, Junior Calli and Valentina Dallari they are a really beautiful couple who, despite appearances, well tells us how far reality is sometimes light years away from what it seems and appears. With her thousand tattoos scattered throughout her body, lip piercing and a slightly dark look, Valentina has all the air of being a strong, determined girl, who knows what she wants and who is not afraid of the judgment of others . This is at least what transpires on the surface but which, going to dig a little deeper, seems to be far from reality, bringing to light a 26 year old full of a thousand fragility, doubts and insecurities that, two years ago, have led Dallari to live difficult moments because ofanorexia who, in a short time, had stolen her body and body, making her weigh only 37 kg.

From that tragic period, of which the memories and photos of an almost unrecognizable Valentina now remain, the autobiography was born I have never liked myself, where Valentina speaks openly about the difficult relationship with her body and the long path of rehabilitation thanks to which she learned to love herself a little more. In addition to the help of the doctors, however, Junior Cally was also able to give fundamental support to Dallari who, thanks to his affection and presence, managed to make Valentina find that confidence in herself that seemed to have been lost.

Even the much discussed mask worn by the singer of No thanks in reality it was not born to 'intimidate' others, but rather as a real 'Linus blanket' that Antonio wore to put aside shyness and his fears, thus transforming himself in the blink of an eye in the tough Junior Cally . Perhaps few know that behind that covered face hides a past made of great sufferings for Junior who, up to 18 years old, lived in hospital due to a very rare disease (thrombocytopenia) which leads him to have few platelets in the blood, causing serious clotting and bleeding problems. The rapper's adolescence is not exactly a health walk Sanremo 2020 which, next to the girlfriend Valentina, seems to have found her sweet half, to which she is bound not only by a difficult and rebellious past, but also by a great desire for redemption and a better life. "In the oncology department I met children who a few days later were gone: life is too good a gift to throw it away", Cally said during an interview with Corriere Della Sera.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE