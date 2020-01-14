Junichi Masuda tormented by fans for the Pokemon absent in Sword and Shield

Share it:

For some time now, part of the Pokemon community has been complaining openly about the Pokemon absent in Sword and Shield, although many of these will be added via expansions announced during last week's Pokemon Direct.

However, fans don't seem to hear any reason and for months now they have been literally tormenting Game Freak's Junichi Masuda social media. The announcement of the was not enough 200 Pokemon coming to appease the spirits and some members of the community have continued to send hate messages to Masuda and his team.

Yet another Tweet that accused Junichi of having removed many Pokemon from the game and then sold them separately with the DLC, Masuda broke out: "today is vacation in Japan and it is my birthday, I would like to be left alone and relax, if you allow me."

Needless to say, this comment further warmed the spirits giving life to a blow and response with other users of the popular social network, divided between those who continue to criticize Game Freak's choices and those who instead agree with the strategy adopted for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass is already available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop and will give access to two DLCs arriving in 2020, called The Solitary Island of the Armor and Snowy Crown Lands.