Junichi Hito, voice of Hell Cop, died at the age of 40 from a traffic accident

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The rich anime industry is characterized by thousands and thousands of simply unforgettable characters in the eyes of the public who could never have presented themselves to us with the right strength and the necessary charisma if capable voice actors had not contributed to giving life to their own voices.

Among all, Japan is for the place where the voice actors are most recognized and appreciated for their work, real stars who can easily compete with the levels of any internationally renowned actor. Well, after notifying you of the recent departure of Hisashi Katsuta, we are now forced to announce that too Junichi Hito, a popular voice actor for his work on Inferno Cop, has passed away.

The news came from Anime News Network with a statement in which it was revealed that the man was killed in a traffic accident on February 24 at 9:00 am. According to the reconstruction of the event, Hito skidded with his motorcycle ending up colliding on a wall of the Haneda Route. Immediately after the disaster, the man was taken to the hospital with the utmost urgency, but this was not enough to save him and the serious injuries on his head eventually led to his death.

Junichi Hito has worked for several years on various anime series, often holding secondary roles. These include Lupine III: Seven Days Rhapsody, Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, Moyashimon and many others. In particular, however, Hito is known by many for playing Inferno Cop in the homonymous series, a comedy that has depopulated all over the world.

