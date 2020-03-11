'Jungle Cruise' has a new trailer and poster

Share it:

We can finally see new scenes of what you have prepared Jaume Collett-Serra in 'Jungle cruise', the Disney film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt which will transport us to the mythical attraction of the amusement park.

Together with Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti and Edgar Ramirez – and Quim Gutierrez Y Dani Rovira as surprise signings – Johnson and Blunt star in this story where, as this new video reminds us, we will have humor, some infarction scenarios combined with live-action technology and a lot of chemistry among the protagonists.

Inspired by the famous attraction of Disneyland, 'Jungle Cruise' is an expedition full of adventures in the Amazon jungle, where Johnson gives life to the charismatic captain of a riverboat who makes a living ripping off tourists who seek to live an adventure (and get into a prepared excursion) and who agrees to take on board an Emily Blunt turned into a researcher – take arms – and his brother to try to find a tree with Healing powers. However, the route will not be easy at all. Bugs and animated monsters will be passed to the protagonists of the story.

In addition to the new trailer, which you have hanging on these lines, Disney has also released a second poster of the film, whose premiere is scheduled for the next July 24. Do you want to live an adventure?