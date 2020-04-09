June 29 will be the deadline to qualify for the Olympics

Share it:

The International Olympic Committee has shaped the guiding principles that will serve as a reference for the qualification systems for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be held in 2021 and establishes the new deadline to qualify: June 29.

It is the date that will set the deadlines for athletes who want to be in Tokyo in the summer of next year, although each federation can establish its own deadline for each modality. sports according to your needs but always and when it is before the court date established by the IOC.

For its part, July 5 is the deadline that the national committees have to confirm the registration of the selected athletes to fill the places assigned to each country.

IOC urges international federations to follow the same model and maintain the original classification systems in each sport as well as the number of qualifying events, as SER Deportivos advanced last week.

The idea of ​​the IOC, shared by the vast majority of international federations, was to maintain the same plan foreseen for this year's edition but carried over to next year and that will make all the decisions, from the date of the Olympics to the way forward to qualify.

Of course, as reported by Cadena SER days ago, the IOC urges that qualifying and scoring events be held when the impacts of the coronavirus can be evaluated so that "everyone can access them fairly and with adequate preparation" by therefore, both the ranking, the qualifying events and the pre-Olympic events will remain frozen until the current situation worldwide is overcome.

The athletes and the places obtained remain

Each of the international federations will prepare its own calendar of qualifying events and will establish the criteria that, with few exceptions, will be the same as they had planned and with the same fees to qualify. Athletes already nominally classified and the places obtained by each country –Many of the places are not nominal, but are obtained by the country and then each federation selects the athlete who occupies it. remain. This means that the almost 6,000 places, 57 percent of the total, is maintained despite the postponement, so the remaining 43 percent, about 5,000 places, remain to be distributed.

The athletes who have obtained a nominal place are classified for the Olympic Games while those who are selected by each country will depend on their own federation, which is the one that establishes the internal criteria to be the holder of that place. In this case, it depends on each national federation the criteria to be followed and whether or not to keep the athletes who have already obtained this position internally as holders.

One of the things that the IOC is asking is for international federations to strike a balance between protecting athletes who were close to qualifying for the Olympics and ensuring that the best of events in 2021 can qualify.

Regarding the sports that have a maximum age to participate in the Olympics, those eligible for the 2020 edition continue to be eligible for 2021.