"Jumping with nausea is not easy": Resident went to the hospital after concert at the Zocalo

After offering a concert at Plinth capital before more than 200 thousand people, René Pérez, better known as Resident It was hospitalized in Mexico City.

Through his Instagram account, the former vocalist of Calle 13 reported that he was not in good health since before the event began, there was even paramedics pending him, however, he decided to continue with the show, because “playing in the Zocalo of Mexico City it doesn't happen every day and less in front of 200 thousand people.

“Jumping with nausea is not easy. Also my showgirl @kianimedina was wrong and during some break she had to get off the stage to throw up everything. Other team members were also screwed up, but we decided to do everything on the stage. ”René said in the video description of the day of the event.

Although he ended up in the hospital, he said it was worth it, so he hopes to return soon to present the themes of his new album, which he will release in March.

In another publication, the Puerto Rican He thanked his Mexican audience for being part of one of the best experiences of his life.