'Jumanji' fans put on sale a game identical to the one from the movie

On December 15, 1995 it was released in the United States and Canada ‘Jumanji’, the story of Alan Parris who, after 25 years trapped in a board game, was released by two children … along with a herd of exotic animals. And the fans of this story directed by Joe Johnson and starring Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst and Patricia Clarkson, among others, have not settled for the premiere of de Jumanji: Next Level ’. A group of them have created a detailed replica of the game on which the film was based, but be careful, because getting it is not cheap. As published by The Coolector website, the toy is worth nothing less than 269 ​​euros. Of course, the trip is guaranteed since its manufacturers have made sure that it is absolutely identical to the one that appeared on the tape.

Board game inspired by the movie "Jumanji" READ: First look at Gemma Whelan in 'Killing Eve 3' .

The kit consists of three pieces of wood, carefully selected, stained and varnished by hand to achieve the identical pieces. Each tab, printed with high-quality 3D technology, features a powerful neodymium magnet that ensures instant adhesion to the board. What do you miss the famous green whirlpool? Well, it is also through a TFT liquid crystal display. Plus, the game features a sensor and speaker system that plays back instructions and music so you feel fully integrated into the Johnston adventure.

A jewel suitable only for (solvent) collectors.