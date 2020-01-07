Julión Álvarez does not stop and dreams of a duet with Chente

Share it:

Mazatlan.- 13 years of career are easy, but at that time the "King of the box office", nickname that has been given to the singer from Chiapas, Julión Álvarez, has experienced from the lack in its beginnings, to the honeys of success.

After wiping out the awards, cramming stages and palenques, a hard test came for the artist in 2017 when the United States was entered on the famous "blacklist" along with other characters.

Since then the interpreter of When I loved you and El Terrenal has waged a hard battle to clear his name. On his way he has found hope and enthusiasm with the arrival of his two daughters and the support of his audience that has continued to fill the forums in which he has appeared.

Even without being able to offer concerts in the American Union, the singer affirms that in Mexico he can work quietly, but that he will fight tirelessly because in the United States everything is also clear, not only for him, but for his daughters, who will later be aware of everything that could have been said about him.

Julión Álvarez. Photo: Jorge Osuna / THE DEBATE



Fresh, beaten by the situation, but not defeated, the singer prepares new songs, and longs for a duet with Don Vicente Fernández, just as he previously met with the Divo de Juárez, Juan Gabriel.

Of his 13 years of career that will be fulfilled on March 7, he confesses the hardest thing has been the blow he suffered in the United States when he was declared unpleasant, but he also thanks the good times and the affection of the public.

Focused on a year of concerts in the country, the artist, who was initially part of the MS Band, spoke about the upcoming participation of the Mazatlan band in the 2020 Coachella festival.

He mentioned that he wants them to be very successful and that their relationship has always been very fraternal after his departure from the band, and is even a compadre of one of its members.

Joking, he told Oswaldo "Walo" Silvas, vocalist of MS, to go on a diet. He stressed that from the aforementioned group he learned constancy, to always rehearse and be dedicated.

Julión Álvarez. Photo: Jorge Osuna / THE DEBATE



Finally he invited the public to be his second concert of the year, and in Mazatlan. After three years of absence he returns to this port which he sees as his second home. It will be on January 31 where he will offer a show starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Multiple Use Center (CUM).

He said that they ventured to do it near the Mazatlan 2020 Carnival, but that they trust that there will be great response from the public for this show that will have an air to palenque. He explained that as a special guest he would like them to be Los alegres de la sierra, but that is not yet confirmed.

Finally he said that the factory has not yet been closed, and that he is willing to have more children. And that vasectomy as circulated in some notes, if you are willing to practice it at the time, but not yet.