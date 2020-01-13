Julio Preciado will undergo kidney transplantation on Monday

Share it:

Sinaloense singer Julio Preciado will be subjected this Monday to January 13 to a kidney transplant in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and precisely because of this he will be absent from public life. Through his social networks he shares a message to his followers.

After the operation, Julio Preciado should be isolated for about forty days, at the request of his doctors and this for the sake of a speedy recovery.

I share with my friends in the media that I have nothing else to declare, in due course they will be pleased to know what I have to say.

It is necessary that I be calm in the face of what lies ahead and I will be indisposed for a while to give a statement. Thank you all for your support and understanding. "

Julio Preciado, ex-vocalist of the band El Recodo and performer of musical successes like Solo I know it was in March and Como este loco, will be operated at the Hospital Country 2000, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Yuliana, her daughter, is her donor and it will be this Sunday night when they enter the Hospital, according to the same singer, and tomorrow Monday at 06:00 hours they will enter the operating room.

In a recent interview with Ventaneando, Preciado, who has his residence in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, he shared that he has a lot of faith in God that everything goes well.

Yuliana, meanwhile, was happy to be able to contribute a little compared to how much her father has given her and her siblings.

The young woman also expressed that she has the best dad in the world and made public that she loves Julio Preciado, who gave her life.