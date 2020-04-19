Julio Preciado offers virtual concert on foot and from his land, Mazatlán

Share it:

Mazatlan Sinaloa.-After almost three and a half months of isolation in Guadalajara and Mazatlán, the singer Julio Preciado says he is happy to be with his family and at home. In addition, he took advantage of his improvement after the kidney transplant to which he had to undergo, to offer a virtual concert for his followers.

Renovated. Visibly thinner, happier, healthier and dressed in khaki shorts, a brick-colored polo shirt and his rosary around his neck, “El Gigante de la Banda” began the broadcast on Friday, April 17 via Facebook. Accompanied by a keyboard player, the artist behind the great successes of traditional tambora music began his presentation with Pillow, romantic melody made famous by "The Prince of Song", José José.

What stood out is that Julio started his concert on his feet, something that he couldn't do for a long time due to his venous thrombosis problems in his legs.

"I think I should already be singing standing up, the crisis is over. I had a lot that I did not sing standing up and this is a very significant moment for me ”, mentioned the interpreter at the end of the first musical intervention.

He added that he wants to feel strong so that, when it is his return to the stage, he will be in optimal conditions. Although for moments of the transmission he was sitting, he managed to make part of the Facebook live standing, which kept him satisfied.

The show continued with Your lies, What was not will not be, And now you go away. It was time to change a bit of genre and a cumbia by the singer-songwriter Iván Beltrán was played.

Love and love and Like this crazy they were also part of this musical afternoon. Hence, Preciado gave voice to You still without me, which he explained, was going to be the promotional cut for his first solo album, however, due to issues with the company he was not allowed to release it then.

In the space where the transmission was made, Julio said that it is his egoteca, an area in which he treasures images and recognitions that he has received during his 33-year career, in which he confessed that he has had more satisfactions than problems.

My eternal secret love, The past past, and Your prison They closed the hour-long and 3-minute virtual show, in which Julio Preciado took the opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who today are risking their health to help Covid-19 patients and invited everyone to stay at home.

Solidary. The artist, who announced that next week he will make a transmission but accompanied by a northerner, in recent days invited musicians, groups and the general public through his social networks to help his fellow musicians who, due to the cancellation of events, they are out of work.