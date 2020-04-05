Julio Preciado offers concert on Facebook and pleases his followers

Share it:

The singer Julio Preciado from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, offers an acoustic concert on Facebook afternoon this Saturday and is also accompanied by the singers Raúl Hernández Jr. and Julio Haro.

Julio Preciado, taking advantage of the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, decides to offer a concert from the comfort of his home in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

According to his own statements, nothing was planned, but he was in a work meeting with Raúl Hernández Jr., and suddenly the idea of ​​singing together and delighting his followers came up.

Nothing was planned, we were working and suddenly we began to devise and put together the instruments and put everything together. We hope you have a little fun with us, "says Julio.

Julio Preciado and Julio Haro during the concert "Sing together", on Facebook.



Julio and Raúl together sing songs like 30 Letters, Trees of the ravine, Your jail and The black door, at the request of their fans who follow them on social networks.

These are songs that have been successful in great voices and it is a pleasure to sing them for all of you, "says Julio, El Gigante de la Bana.

Julio Preciado is in perfect health, after having undergone a kidney transplant almost two months ago and is already trying to lead a normal life.

Julio Preciado and Raúl Hernández Jr sing together in concert Let's sing together.



