Julio Preciado and what he will not do after his kidney transplant

Singer Julio Preciado, originally from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, says he is grateful to God for the new life opportunity he is giving after the kidney transplant he underwent a few days ago in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

In an interview with Pati Chapoy for his Ventaneando program, Julio Preciado talks about how he feels after a few days of having been operated and receiving a kidney from his daughter Yuliana.

The Giant of the band will modify many things in his life, tells Pati Chapoy, and is eager to go to the Vatican.

I can never eat anything raw in my life, never eat grapefruit, or grapes, for example; I will not use any creams or perfumes, among several other things. "

In the same interview, Julio acknowledges that he has been reborn; He is a Catholic and thanks God for giving him a new opportunity to live.

God is giving me a chance of life and I don't want to miss it. I want to travel more, in a trip plan with my family, because before I locked myself so much in my world of work and I didn't. "

Preciado, who is currently living in Guadalajara, admits that all progress regarding the operation to which he was subjected.

My family has been supporting me, all, especially my wife Lorena and my children; I have no words of thanks to them. "









Julio's life has changed a lot in the last 18 months, he says, in many ways, and will continue to change for his own good.

It would be a pend … if I fell back, because I'm going to hit my life and my kidney in the whole tower, which has been a gift from my daughter. "

The famous singer makes work plans now and tells that he will produce a record for Raúl Hernández Jr., son of singer Raúl Hernández, and Fato and Horacio Palencia will be involved in the project.







