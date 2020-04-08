Julio Iglesias twins mourn the death of their grandmother Paula Bakker

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Miranda Rijnsburger, wife of the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, is mourning the death of her mother Paula Bakker, who died yesterday Tuesday due to a long illness with which she had been dealing; the twins Victoria and Cristina (daughters of Miranda and the interpreter), said goodbye to their grandmother with emotional messages through their respective accounts on Instagram.

"I know you will take care of us all, I will love you forever", Victoria expressed along with a photograph where she and her brothers are with her grandmother.

Cristina, for her part, mentioned: "last night heaven won an angel". It should be noted that the twins of Julio Iglesias, in their publications wrote "Oma" which in Dutch means grandmother.

Before the death of his mother-in-law Paula Bakker, the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias shared the following message on his social networks:

"In these times where life stops, as if he wanted to tell us how fragile we are. In these times where loved ones leave without being able to say 'thank you' for so many things, for so many unforgettable moments, without even being able to say 'goodbye' 'and without even being able to hold their hands at the farewell to say' thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you 'for the last time, I remember when I wrote this song fifty-seven years ago, "said the interpreter, referring to the lyrics of his song "Life remains the same":

There is always why to live, why to fight, there is always someone to suffer for, and who to love. In the end, the works remain, people leave, others who come will continue them, life remains the same.

Julio Iglesias wanted to dedicate his message to "all the families who have suffered the loss of someone they love and for all the families who are suffering this terrible loneliness, my love forever."

You may also like:

Logan Williams, actor in the series The Flash and Supernatural, dies

David Cruz dies, first great love of Jennifer López

Carlos Madrigal denounces negligence in the death of his father by COVID-19