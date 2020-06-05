Julio Grondona's funeral and his lapidary opinion on Marcelo Bielsa: the keys to the first episode of the series on FIFA Gate

Share it:

Julio Humberto Grondona chaired the AFA for 35 years and died in office in July 2014 (NA)

With AC / DC music and with the actor Andres Parra as the protagonist, the curtain opens President, the series that consists of 8 episodes and that was released this Friday on the platform Prime Video of Amazon. The Colombian actor plays Sergio Jadue, former president of the Chilean Football Association (ANFP), who is at the center of the story that takes place within the framework of the FIFA Gate.

The first episode focuses on how the leader, who at that time presided over a promotion club, became the boss of the federation in his country and met Julio Humberto Grondona, head of Argentine football, FIFA vice president and mastermind of the network of corruption that surrounds the Conmebol. Don Julio, interpreted by Luis Margani, he also acts as announcer of this story and highlights on more than one occasion his famous phrase “Everything happens”.

The main reason why Jadue reaches the top one day for the other is simply because no leader wanted to assume the political cost of firing his then coach, Marcelo Bielsa, from the Chilean team.. The Argentine technical director had "irreconcilable economic differences" with the opposition, commanded by Jorge Segovia, who decided that Jadue would be the one to receive the slaps from the press.

This is what Julio Humberto Grondona, played by Luis Margani, looks like

Thus, the protagonist meets overnight with all the power of soccer in his country and with the obligation to make the unfriendly decision to fire DT. Faced with such pressure and lack of support from his colleagues, he decided to go in search of the advice of Grondona.

“Even if he is given as a man of the people, he is a cradle of gold. It is very easy to be straight when you never lacked for anything ”, assures him the then president of the AFA to Jadue, who reminds him of how the Argentine team failed in the Korea World Cup Japan 2002: "Bielsa is stubborn and that's how it was." In this contest, the Albiceleste team came as a candidate for the title but was eliminated in the first round.

Thus, the Chilean leader takes confidence, throws Bielsa, despite the fact that the team of the selected one (with Arturo Vidal and Claudio Bravo at the head) warned him not to do it, and then he runs from the main seat to Segovia to be the one who begins to bite part of the bribes that Conmebol received . In a discussion in Luque, headquarters of the South American body in which diplomatic immunity is enjoyed, as clarified in the series, they are exposed how the presidents of the 10 South American federations share the corruption money between laughs and whiskeys granted by television companies.

Andres Parra as Sergio Jadue

The funeral of Julio Humberto Grondona, on August 1, 2014, is a key moment of the series and of the FIFA Gate because it is there where the leaders begin to share the bribes again (the cake was the same but now there were fewer portions) and it is right there, while the late FIFA vice president rested in a drawer, which Jadue refuses to be an FBI snitch to be part of the South American corruption.

It is worth remembering that President It is a fiction based on real events, so most of the dialogues are the product of the imagination, although many of the facts are based on statements that the leaders themselves gave before the United States Justice once the FIFA Gate was exposed before the eyes of the world.

