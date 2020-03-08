Julieta Venegas premieres the "Women" video before # 8M

Share it:

The Mexican singer Julieta Venegas, since her appearance at the Spotify Awards Mexico, has given much to talk about the unpublished theme that premiered titled 'Women', and now publishes, prior to the March 8 feminist march in Mexico City, the Official video.

Through her official Instagram account, Julieta shared with her followers that the new video of the topic that calls for a stop to violence against women, femicides and talks about empowerment, is now available on all streaming platforms.

Beautiful people, there is the video of Women, directed by the beautiful @casadeallado_ beautiful and talented friends, what a thrill !! ", revealed on Instagram.

The video shows the public a great diversity of women while the letter expresses everything that happens in the world by the mere fact of being a woman.

Handkerchief to name. To every missing woman. Every dead lonely. For whom we did nothing, "sings the interpreter on the subject.

In addition, there is a phrase that all women have begun to share through all their social networks, where they talk about the fear of men now that women have revealed themselves and have broken the silence in the face of violence in the world.

The women are revealing. Men do not know what to do. All dates in motion. The rules are made again. "

In the same way, one of the parts of the subject that has attracted a lot of attention by the public is one where it mentions all the women who are part of their family, their circle of friends and the world in general.

He goes for my grandmother. It goes for my mother. It goes for my sister. It goes for my daughter. It goes for my shadow. Go for my Rosary. Go for Elena. Go for my dead. "

