Julieta Serrano, Best Supporting Actress for 'Pain and Glory'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third time lucky. Julieta Serrano the Best Supporting Actress Award for 'Pain and Glory' is taken home. For playing the mother of Salvador Mallo. For honoring the mother of Pedro Almodovar. In his speech, which began after the applause of the public standing, Serrano thanked all who have chosen him, and above all he had some very special words for the director and his co-star.

"Thanks especially and logically to Pedro Almodóvar for creating that character, and because I had the reunion with Antonio Banderas"

With Malaga he worked on 'Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown'. The last film in which he collaborated with both was 'Tie Me', in 1990. There was also mention of the team of 'Pain and Glory' and his companions, with whom he also had words: Nathalie Poza for 'While the war lasts', and Mona Martinez Y Natalia de Molina, both for 'Goodbye'.

With 87 years, the actress will be remembered for the endearing scene of this film in which she has the conversation with her son, in which memories and warnings of her come out about how she has to be shrouded when she leaves this world.

With that scene, Serrano wins a Goya after having opted for 'Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown' and for 'When you come back to my side' in 1999. Twenty years later, he goes on stage to pick it up.