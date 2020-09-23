Julie Gonzalo and all the others, the reactions at the end of the series

In the past few hours it has been announced that Supergirl’s sixth season will be the final one. After reading the message from Melissa Benoist we report the reactions of the other actors in the cast of the series.

The next 20 episodes of the show will therefore be used to definitively conclude the adventures of Kara Zor-El and the others, while we do not yet know what the effect of this news will be on the remaining Arrowverse series. At the bottom of the news you can find the messages shared by Julie Gonzalo, Jesse Rath, David Harewood, Nicole Maines and Jon Cryer. All then thank the fans for the great affection shown over the last few years, also declaring themselves proud to have played the famous characters of the DC comics. In particular, Jon Cryer hopes to: “Having had the same effect as Melissa on angry, bald people“.

To see the next unreleased episodes of the show we will have to wait a few months longer than the other works of the Arrowverse, Supergirl will not air in January, but in the course of 2021, due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy. Waiting for more information, we leave you with this important Supergirl 5 cut scene and focused on a dialogue between Lena and Eve.

Instead, if you haven’t read it yet, we report our review of the fifth season of Supergirl.