Julian Gil sends a message to ‘the baby he loves most’

The actor Julian Gil It has gone through a difficult year, as it has been involved in various legal lawsuits with Marjorie de Sousa, mother of his son Matías.

Despite the controversy he went through, Julian Gil took advantage of the Christmas season to send a tender message to the actress Ana Brenda through your personal account of Instagram

And is that Julián Gil and Ana Brenda They are great friends and confidants because they have worked together on multiple projects.

For this reason, the Puerto Rican took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to the 33-year-old Mexican, who celebrates her birthday every December 24.

“I want to say to the girl I love the most and today is my birthday in the world. P.S. Too bad the photos do not reflect how much we love each other, haha ​​(SIC), ”said the actor through social networks.

The reactions in social networks did not wait, because the congratulation had more than 91 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments where they even recommended Marry Ana Brenda.

