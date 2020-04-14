Julián Gil launches "Ok! I'm staying at home", in the times of the Coronavirus

Share it:

In these times of quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the actor Julián Gil launches his new project "Ok! I'm staying home", a fun live show under his leadership where he will conduct interviews with celebrities; The show will be broadcast from Julián Gil's house in Miami, Florida. The premiere will take place on Monday, April 20 at 10:00 PM (Miami time) through its YouTube channel and Facebook.

With this project Julián Gil resumes the leadership that he began more than 15 years ago in Puerto Rico, with the programs "Apartment 52" and "Julián por la noche", where Puerto Rican artists who were just beginning their music career marched past and are currently they are international figures.

In a statement from Latino Leaders, Julián Gil commented: "Very excited about this new show, we are going to have a great time from home, I want to bring humor and joy, we are going to have fun together to free this quarantine. It is a very agile and varied program with special guests and positive and fun stories in order to inspire and motivate the public during this time of confinement in our homes.Likewise, the actor called graphic designers to create the program's logo through his social networks. Later, people will have the opportunity to vote and choose it.

The public will be able to interact with the show that will have positive and funny stories with the purpose of inspiring, motivating and strengthening them during the current phase of staying home. From Monday to Friday, the program will feature special guests, experts in various fields and celebrities sharing tips and anecdotes, as well as personalized videos, content from social networks and musical segments that will give encouragement to continue smiling and fighting in the quarantine period.

The official song of "Ok! I stay at home" was written and composed by the Puerto Rican reggaeton player El Gemelo.

