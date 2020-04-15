Julián Gil and El Gemelo release the song "Ok! I'm staying home"

Share it:

Julián Gil and reggaetonist El Gemelo release the song "Ok! I'm staying at home", a fun urban musical theme that premieres simultaneously with the new program on Monday, April 20 at 10:00 PM (Miami time), through Julián's YouTube and Facebook channel.

The single was a special request made by Julián Gil to the Puerto Rican singer; It bears the same name as its program to become the main theme of the broadcast.

In the live show under the leadership of Julián Gil there will be interviews with celebrities; There will also be segments where the public in their homes will be able to participate, showing their talent for singing, dancing, telling jokes, mastering the ball, playing an instrument and doing imitations. The show will air Monday through Friday from the Argentine actor's home in Miami, Florida.

"The public from their homes will be an integral part of the program singing, dancing, making jokes, playing an instrument, doing magic and imitations, any skill they have all they have to do is send a WhaspApp to +1 (786) 658-3740 so that the production team communicates and they do virtual casting, "said Julián Gil in a statement.

We are going to have a great time at home, bringing humor and happiness in the quarantine season.

"'OK! I stay at home' is a very agile and varied daily program with special guests and positive and fun stories with the purpose of inspiring and motivating the public during this time of confinement in our homes," added the businessman.

The public will be able to interact with the show that will have positive and funny stories with the purpose of inspiring, motivating and strengthening them during the current phase of staying home. From Monday to Friday, the program will feature special guests, experts in various fields and celebrities sharing tips and anecdotes, as well as personalized videos, content from social networks and musical segments that will give encouragement to continue smiling and fighting in the quarantine period.

The program is an original production by Julián Gil, under the direction of Manuel Mendoza. During the live broadcasts, the public can join the conversation through Julián Gil's social networks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

