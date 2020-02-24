Julia Roberts will star in a series about the Watergate scandal

Share it:

The creator of the series' Mr. Robot', Sam Esmail, has a new project at hand: a limited series that not only has a plot of the most desirable, also with a cast of scandal. With Julia Roberts leading the cast, we will also have to Sean Penn, Armie Hammer Y Joel edgerton together 'Gaslit ', the limited series that is based on the podcast 'Slow burn ', which revolves around the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal Watergate.

As Variety collects, Roberts will give life to Martha Mitchell, the wife of the United States Attorney General John mitchell which turned out to be a fundamental piece when uncovering the Watergate scandal. Penn it will be that husband who was the adviser and good friend of the president Nixon and that he was forced to choose between Martha and the president. For its part, Hammer will interpret John dean, a young White House lawyer divided between his ambition and his struggle. And finally, Joel edgerton will interpret G. Gordon Liddy, a Korean War veteran and former FBI agent who was the chief operating officer of the Nixon “Plumbers” unit, responsible for covering up the dirty rags that came out of the Pentagon documents.

Esmail will act as producer of this series in which Robbie pickering, with whom he has already worked as an executive producer in the final season of 'Mr. Robot'will make showrunner and Edgerton and his brother Nash will direct and be executive producers of the series. Production will be borne by Universal Content Productions (UCP) and so far it has no chain or service streaming for transmission There is also no release date for 'Gaslit', but we will continue reporting.