Julen Lopetegui: "For some strange reason we were not farsighted"

Sevilla coach, Julen Lopetegui, was "sad and worried" about the situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic, affirmed that now "the priority is health and football is something secondary", and regretted: "We had a very close example, here next door, in Italy, and we look at it very late"

The former national selector declared on Monday to Sevilla radio that he does not know "why there was no intuition of what could happen when it was happening here next to a dramatic way"

"For some strange reason we were not farsighted," he said, and appealed to "all fight to make this happen as soon as possible" and "help" by staying home and fulfilling the confinement. "Now we are all in the trench, it is not time to talk about whether the measures have been opportune or opportunistic, there will be time to analyze those responsibilities. No one can put themselves in profile, now the important thing is to fight against a common enemy, "he stressed.

Lopetegui indicated that they are "sad, worried" and "a little outraged", and that at the time "football made the decisions it had to make, as surely the authorities" should have made them because "the scenario required it", although he admitted that it was also "difficult" for those who had that responsibility.

For the Gipuzkoan coach, "it is clear that the measures taken have not been sufficient"Having the close" example "of Italy, although he reiterated that" now we must all help, this is not the time to look for culprits or responsibilities, that will come. "

He added that, apart from helping his team prepare their players from their homes, he tries to carry "this historic and dramatic moment in the best possible way, like all Spaniards", and staying at home, something "simple" to do to help "those outside are risking their lives".

"The priority is the health of the Spaniards, of the people who knew how to get Spain out of the postwar period and are now dying, many with impotence. I hear with anger that the disease attacks only the elderly, when they are to whom we owe our lives and A lot of things. It is a total ingratitude that kind of comments, we have to take care of our people, and especially the elderly, "said Lopetegui.

He revealed that this past week "people have died" who know and to whom he is "very fond", and "in Madrid there are people who are at risk", since the pandemic "attacks all people, politicians, athletes, everyone" without distinction "of race or gender"

Apart from his professional task, the Sevilla coach explained that he spends time with his wife, his middle son and his young daughter at home, while his eldest son "he is alone in Madrid, in an apartment", and although 'it's fine, with telecommuting, "he said that that part is the "hardest" next to "see the sad news".