Jujutsu Kaisen's mangaka and the others struggle with Coronavirus and toilet paper

Coronavirus begins to put Japan too. In recent weeks, there has already been a change in the way of life in Tokyo and other Japanese cities, while yesterday Shinzo Abe proclaimed exceptional measures. What effect is this having on mangaka lives? Jujutsu Kaisen's comment leaves a comment.

On the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump on the page of Table of Contents the authors often publish comments on their personal lives, their opinions, the things they have lived. Most of the mangaka's messages are trivial, someone reveals details about the plot of their story or apologizes for some mistakes.

In recent weeks, however, the comments on Weekly Shonen Jump are focusing on the Coronavirus situation. The mangaka of Jujutsu Kaisen has indeed revealed that, for the recent epidemic, it has come to have only one roll of toilet paper. The same situation involved Hajime Komoto, author of the new Mashle: Muscle and Magic, who has not been able to find toilet paper in stores for some time.

Finally also Tatsuya Mazuki, screenwriter of Act-Age, shared his recent experience which luckily does not concern the lack of toilet paper. The mangaka expressed a desire to eat ramen, but his reference store probably had to close for Coronavirus. Will the mangakas manage to overcome this epidemic? Meanwhile Weekly Shonen Jump has been delayed for a week due to recent developments.