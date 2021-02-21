Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji e Todo formano un team impressionante

The anime of Jujutsu Kaisen has finally reached the peak of the narrative arc of the Kyoto Goodwill Event, a festival in which students from Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech gathered for friendly performances. But now the members of the two schools must team up to face a new monstrous opponent.

In episode 19 of Jujutsu Kaisen, instead of fighting each other as they did before, the students of the two high schools must unite to face the threat dictated by a new cursed spirit, Hanami.

The first meeting between Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo had shocked the spectators: after a violent clash, which saw the protagonist get the worst, the two had tied up for an absurd reason. And in this new installment, fans were able to admire how much this duo is perfectly synchronized even in battle.

When the insane duo arrive just in time to save Megumi and Maki from Hanami’s assault, Everything is done on the side to convince Yuji to get stronger and gain new powers. Thanks to the words of his friend, the protagonist manages to unleash a new technique, the Black Flash, which places him on the same level as Todo.

Forming a unpredictable and relentless tag team, Yuji and Todo unleash their synchronized attacks against the cursed spirit. What do you think of this irresistible couple? Meanwhile, here is the new evocation of Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen.