Jujutsu Kaisen will arrive in Italy on Crunchyroll, here is the first subtitled trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few moments ago, Crunchyroll confirmed the distribution of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in all western territories, including Italy. The series, whose debut is scheduled for the month of October 2020, she also showed up in a new subtitled trailer visible at the top of the article.

In case you are not familiar with the work, we remind you that the plot is described by Crunchyroll as follows: "Itadori Yuji is a boy of incredible physical strength, despite living a common life as a high school student. To save a friend attacked by a Curse, one day, he swallows the finger of the Two-Faced Ghost, thus welcoming the Curse into his own soul. He has shared his body with the Two-Faced Ghost ever since. Under the leadership of the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights Curses … and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who becomes a Curse to exorcise Curses, life from which he can never go back".

The direction of the anime has been entrusted to Sunghoo Park, already busy in the control room with the much appreciated The God of High School. The screenplay is edited by Hiroshi Seko (Mob Psycho 100, Attack of the Giants) and character design from Tadashi Hiramatsu (Yuri !!! on Ice, Parasyite). The soundtrack consists of Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui is Arisa Okehazama.

The anime will also arrive on Netflix, even if at the moment there was only talk of release on Japanese territory. The streaming giant will likely release the episodes soon after the conclusion and as a result, Crunchyroll should be the only site to bring the series to simulcast.