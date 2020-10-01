Jujutsu Kaisen: what mysteries does Gege Akutami’s work hide?

The official debut of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most anticipated anime of this season, is missing a few hours, but actually we still know very little about the series. Let’s investigate together all the mysteries hidden behind the work of Gege Akutami

In the new series of Shonen Jump the protagonist Yuji Itadori he will have to face witchcraft and terrifying monsters invisible to the naked eye without having the slightest prior knowledge of what it will encounter. And for viewers who will find themselves exactly like Yuji, let’s try to clear up all the quirks of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Curses, or cursed spirits, are supernatural beings made of cursed energy. When a person experiences negative emotions, such as hate or jealousy, this is conveyed into the birth of the Curses. Given their nature, these beings tend to appear in very populous places to persecute the population. Normally they are invisible and only a select few can notice its existence.

To eradicate the Curses, a cursed ritual must be followed. The Sorcerers dedicate themselves to this task, individuals trained in a magical school to control and manipulate this form of energy. Some Sorcerers manage to subdue the cursed spirits, making them servants.

Next to the figure of the sorcerers we find hybrids. In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga there are currently only two hybrids, Yuji and Choso. With their existence, the boundary between the human world and that of spirits it is definitively faded. Pending publication, a trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed the first details of the anime. Creator Gege Akutami celebrated the upcoming release of the anime with stunning unreleased artwork by Jujutsu Kaisen.