Jujutsu Kaisen: Video of the eventful opening theme released

In the past few hours the numerous fans of the manga of Gege Akutami they were able to see the first episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. In addition, the opening theme of the work was also published in the YouTube channel dedicated to the series.

Find the video at the bottom of the news, which allows us to listen to the lively song played by band EVE and entitled “Kaikaikitan“. In the video accompanying the piece it is possible to see the protagonist of the series Yuji Itadori together with the other characters that we will meet during the next episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen. If you are curious to see the first installment of the series, it is currently available for Crunchyroll subscribers, while free users will have to wait until next October 9th.

For those unfamiliar with Gege Akutami’s manga of the same name, he tells us the story of Yuji Itadori, a young high school boy enrolled in the occult club of his school. His life will change after the meeting with the young exorcist Megumi Fushiguro, who will lead him to discover the world of demons and to acquire the poteri di Ryomen Sukuna. If you are looking for more information on the show, the number of episodes of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen has been revealed in the past few weeks, and our first impressions of the anime of the TOHO studio are already present.