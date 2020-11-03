Jujutsu Kaisen: transform into Sukuna with the scale reproduction of his finger

With the recent arrival of the animated series on Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen turned out to be one of the phenomena of this autumn season. The unique style of Gege Akutami’s work has conquered the public, who thanks to this collectible figure can transform into the evil Sukuna.

Bandai Spirits, through the Tamashii Nations brand, presented a particular Jujutsu Kaisen collectible statue. Surprisingly, the figure does not portray any protagonist, but rather one of the rotting fingers of Sukuna, the undisputed “king of curses”.

12 centimeters long, Sukuna’s finger is 1: 1 scale and is made of PVC. The figure is contained in a beautiful collector’s box, identical to the one found by Yuji in the anime. In addition to the rotting finger, buyers will find three tattoos inside, identical to those on the face of the high-level curse.

Pre-orders for the replica will open starting November 6, while sales will start in March 2021. Fans who want to grab this figure, and consequently i poteri di Sukuna, will have to shell out 2750 yen, about 22 euros at the current exchange rate. A few days ago, the fifth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen arrived on Crunchyroll. Thanks to the pastime of one of the protagonists, Jujutsu Kaisen meets Super Smash Bros, a Nintendo video game.