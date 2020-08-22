Jujutsu Kaisen: the protagonists are officially shown in a new key visual

Share it:

After the closing of Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland, there are many fans and insiders who focus on Jujutsu Kaisen. The manga by Gege Akutami is enjoying great success in the polls of the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump and in the sale of tankobons. These numbers could still skyrocket thanks to the arrival of the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen will arrive on Crunchyroll also in Italy and this will allow fans of our country to enjoy the product on par with the Japanese broadcast and also for free, considering the possibility of seeing the episodes even without a subscription. In Japan he is already defined as the heir of Demon Slayer, we will see with the anime if the results are similar.

To watch the first episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, however, we will have to wait for October, but the production does not leave fans with a dry mouth. In the new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, one has in fact appeared key visual inedita di Jujutsu Kaisen where the protagonists are all on display on a single page. In this way we can appreciate the characters who will make more appearances in the anime version. You can see the image in the post at the bottom of the news.

It is shortly before the arrival of the new anime of MAP and the hope is that the studio has succeeded in making a suitable product.