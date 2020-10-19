Jujutsu Kaisen: the promo of the fourth episode of the anime sees Yuji in danger

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest anime of the moment. Arrived recently on Crunchyroll, the animated series based on the work of Gege Akutami is literally making the public fall in love, who anxiously awaits the arrival of the fourth episode.

On their Twitter profile, user @IDuckyx shared the preview of the fourth episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Titled “The Curse Womb Must Die”, the episode will see Yuji Itadori and his friends investigate cursed relics known as “cursed wombs,” so named for their ability to incubate and give birth to new curses.

In the fourth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, therefore, the protagonists will have to try to stop the cursed wombs before they can lay their eggs. However, these relics are protected from brutal beings and the promo that emerged on the net shows Yuji intent on fighting with one of these creatures. But the protagonist does not seem to be alone, at his side are Megumi, Nobara and Gojo. Episodes of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime arrive every Friday as a simulcast on Crunchyroll. The success of the animated series is pushing the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to record sales. Also thanks to the theme song of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, one of the most creative and original in recent years. And have you already given this new arrival a chance? Let us know yours.