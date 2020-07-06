Jujutsu Kaisen: the production of the anime continues, the sound sector is underway

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new era of Weekly Shonen Jump, which has now lost two of the magazine's top titles and is about to leave Haikyuu as well, passes through the hands of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the main titles of the current Japanese Shonen panorama. What future awaits the franchise with the arrival of the anime adaptation?

2020 will be a complicated year for Shueisha's most important magazine, especially now that two of the flagship manga have ended, Demon Slayer is The Promised Neverland. Precisely for this reason, in fact, the magazine is focusing its energies on the work of Gege Akutami which is enjoying considerable popularity at home, among other things without the aid of a television transposition.

Therefore, it is reasonable to expect a significant increase in popularity in October, when the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen will finally make its awaited debut. Despite it Study MAP is not particularly adept at managing large workloads adequately, production is continuing despite the difficult period caused by the New Coronavirus. Through a chirping, also, in the past few hours the music producer Yoshiki Kobayashi – which among other things recently participated in the project of The God of High School – confirmed the start of work for the sound sector.

Excellent news that seems to confirm a discreet timing management, especially with 3 more months to perfect the adaptation of one of the most anticipated souls of the year. And what are your expectations for Jujustu Kaisen? Let us know with a comment below.