Jujutsu Kaisen: the first episode of the highly anticipated anime is shown in new images

The animated adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen about to arrive. Jujutsu Kaisen’s official Twitter account, animejujutsu, shared some images from the first episode. The anime is among the most anticipated of this fall schedule and will make its big debut on October 2nd.

In the past years, during the autumn season, anime has been launched that have proved to be among the most appreciated by the public, such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba e The Promised Neverland. Hopefully this bodes well for too Jujutsu Kaisen!

What have we seen so far? In addition to the trailers released that left us with our mouth watering, these images taken from the first episode were shared which show us how much effort and work went into the study MAP in the making of this animated series. We leave them as always at the bottom of this news, so you can feast your eyes with us!

We will be able to see the anime on Crunchyroll starting October 2nd, simultaneously with Japan.

The cast of Japanese voice actors consists of Junya Enoki in the role of Yuki Itadori, Yuma Uchida come Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto Sara Nobara Kugisaki, Kunichi Suwabe in the role of Sukuna, Mikako Komatsu Sara Maki Zen-in, Kouchi Uchiyama in Toge Inumaki, e Tomokazu Seki in the role of Panda. We will also see the participation of the director of one of the hugely successful summer series, The God of High School, so let’s cross our fingers because Jujutsu Kaisen has all the credentials to be a true masterpiece.

Before the debut of the simulcast, let’s not miss the key visual of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in high definition. Let’s get excited, let’s watch the new Jujutsu Kaisen trailer once again!

And will you watch Jujutsu Kaisen? What anime are you sure to follow this fall? Which series will you keep watching with the release of the new episodes? Let us know in the comments!