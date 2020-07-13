Entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen: the dark fantasy of Mappa is shown in a new preview

July 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Jujutsu Kaisen's Netflix debut is still four months away, but the guys from Map they seem absolutely keen to keep their attention on their new anime. In fact, the study confirmed that they will be shared in the next three months 4 character trailers dedicated to the protagonists. The first, focused on Gojo, is now available.

At the bottom you can take a look at the short preview, which shows the wizard's design. The next three videos will be dedicated to Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki and will be published monthly. In this way, Mappa should be able to keep fans interested up to the debut day.

In case you are not familiar with the opera, we remind you that the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen is thus described by Manga Plus: "Yuuji is a genius in athletics. But he has no interest in running in circles, he is happy as a clam in the occult research club. Even if he's in the club just for fun, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life is going to get really weird at Sugisawa Town High School # 3". The series currently has more than 110 published chapters, and is distributed in Italy by Planet Manga.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are interested in other series of Studio Mappa then, we remind you that the first episode of The God of High School has recently been made available.

