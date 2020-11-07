Jujutsu Kaisen: the crossover with JoJo is viral, the characters invade the theme song of the anime!

In the past few weeks we have talked to you about the splendid ending of Jujutsu Kaisen, the new MAPPA anime broadcast on Crunchyroll. The Ending Theme caught the attention of fans thanks to the song by BUT and to the dance moves of the protagonists, and recently a user tried to propose it again with one brilliant JoJo themed reinterpretation.

At the top of the news you can take a look at the final result, a video flooded with upvotes on Reddit and seen by around 200,000 people on YouTube, numbers destined to grow further in the coming days. The clip sees all the main characters of Hirohiko Araki’s series dancing to the beat of “Lost in Paradise”, replacing the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen. The video was made by a user of Bilibili, the famous Chinese platform dedicated to the world of animation.

Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly become one of the most beloved anime of the fall season, just as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was in 2018. The anime’s success is unlikely to reach JoJo’s, but the path taken is undoubtedly the right one.

What do you think of it? Do you like this crossover? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we remind you that the new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, number 6, is now available on Crunchyroll Italia.