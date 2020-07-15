Jujutsu Kaisen: the anime of Map is shown in the second official trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not even twenty-four hours have passed since the distribution of the first character trailer by Jujutsu Kaisen that Mappa, an animation studio currently working on anime of the caliber of The God of High School is Attack on Titan 4, has again released a promotional video dedicated to his new dark fantasy.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at new PV of Jujutsu Kaisen, in which some excited fight scenes and other secondary characters are shown. Furthermore, AnimeNewsNetwork showed the character designs of Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda, visible by clicking on the link available on "source".

We remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen will be released on Netflix in October, and that the Korean Sunghoo Park (The God of High School) will direct the series at Map. Hiroshi Seko (Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan 4, Banana Fish) is in charge of the script while Arisa Okehazama (The God of High School) is working on musical composition. Character design is in the hands of Tadashi Hiramarsu (Yuri !!! on Ice, Parasyte).

And what do you say? Does this new trailer inspire you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the anime instead, we advise you to take a look at the latest statements by the author of Jujutsu Kaisen.